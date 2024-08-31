Trump faces lawsuits from artists over unauthorised music use

Washington, Aug 31: Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign is facing legal challenges from artists who demand that their music not be used at campaign rallies and on social media platforms, Axios reported.

Jack White, the lead singer of The White Stripes, threatened the Trump campaign with legal action for using the song “Seven Nation Army” in a video depicting Trump boarding an airplane.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said the current focus among many artists is on money rather than on freedom and expressed confidence that Trump will reclaim the White House in the November election.

On Thursday, Universal Music Group and members of the group ABBA demanded that Trump stop using ABBA’s music in the election campaign.

ABBA has joined artists such as Celine Dion, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young in demanding that Trump stop using their music in public.

The family of US musician Isaac Hayes announced that they were filing a lawsuit against Trump and his campaign because they used one of the artist’s songs at campaign rallies without permission. (UNI)