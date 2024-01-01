Truckers’ stir against strict hit-and-run punishment: Talk to drivers, AIMTC tells govt

MUMBAI, Jan 1: The All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday asked the government to address issues raised during a nationwide agitation by drivers against stringent jail and fine conditions in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for hit-and-run cases.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The agitation turned violent in some places in Maharashtra, with those protesting pelting stones at passing vehicles and clashing with police.

“We appeal to the drivers to maintain peace and uphold law and order. Our primary goal is to engage in constructive dialogue with the authorities to find a resolution that is fair and just,” AIMTC core committee chairperson Malkit Singh said.

He said the AIMTC, a umbrella body of truckers nationwide, had not issued an “official call” regarding the current agitation.

It was a “spontaneous and widespread protest that has emerged across highways, resulting in road blocks and drivers refusing to ply vehicles”, he claimed.

An emergency meeting will be held by the AIMTC to determine the future course of action, Singh added.

“The AIMTC expresses deep concern over the recent amendment imposing a 10-year imprisonment for drivers involved hit-and-run cases. The AIMTC reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of drivers while seeking a balanced approach to legislative measures,” Singh said.

“We call upon the government to open channels for dialogue and work towards a solution that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders,” the AIMTC office-bearer said. (PTI)