Tried To Create An Atmosphere Free From Fear, Intimidation; Haven’t Lost The Opportunity: DGP Swain On Last Day Of His Service

SRINAGAR, Sep 30: On the last of his service, Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Monday visited the Balidan Stambh (Marty’s memorial) at Pratap Park Lal Chowk to pay tributes to the fallen heroes. He said during his 30 years of service, his endeavour had been to ensure people of J&K live in an atmosphere free from fear and intimidation and he believes he has not lost the opportunity to play his part.

“For a police officer, Balidan Stambh is not less than a place of worship. There are hundreds of fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the cause. It is my duty to pay rich tributes to all the heroes on the last day of my service,” DGP Swain told reporters at Balidan Stambh.

Replying to a query that he has served J&K from being a SSP to DGP rank officer, what were the challenges for him over these years, the outgoing J&K police chief said that he got an opportunity to serve the people of J&K for all these years. “This opportunity doesn’t come to all. For this, I am thankful to the Almighty and the government and then to my colleagues,” he said.

The DGP said he tried to contribute to bring lasting peace, peace with dignity to J&K with all his sincerity, soul, body and the mind.

“I did try to see the smiles on the faces of people and remove fear. I am thankful to all mothers, sisters, children, old age citizens and all for their support. My belief is that every one in J&K should enjoy peace, live a life free from fear and intimidation. I think I have not lost the opportunity to ensure this all,” the DGP said. DGP Swain will demit office today evening and J&K will see Nalin Prabhat as its new police chief of the UT. (KNO)