Tributes paid to Jagjivan Ram on his 33rd death anniversary

PUDUCHERRY: Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 33rd death anniversary here on Saturday.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and Assembly Speaker Sivakozhunthu were among those who garlanded his statue at Lawspet.
