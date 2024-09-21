Tributes Paid To BSF Personnel Killed In J&K’s Budgam Road Accident

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: A wreath-laying ceremony was held on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday to pay tributes to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

Three BSF men were killed and 33 others were injured when a civil bus, hired by the Force for election duty, met with an accident last evening in the Brell Waterhail area of Budgam. There was an initial report that four BSF men were killed in the accident.

The wreath laying ceremony was held at the Frontier headquarters of BSF at Humhama. The ceremony was attended by Advisor to J&K Lt Governor, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police J&K, all ranks of BSF, and senior officials of Security Forces, and civil administration. The deceased were identified as Head Constable/Cook Dayanand, Head Constable/Water Carrier Ramayodhya Singh and Constable/GD Sukhwasi Lal.

A BSF spokesman said that local villagers, along with the district administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other sister agencies, were quick to respond, playing a vital role in the evacuation of the trapped personnel.

“Their courage and prompt action helped prevent further loss of life,” he said.

The spokesman said the 33 injured BSF personnel and one civilian driver were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities.

He said doctors and paramedics from Budgam District Hospital, SHMS, and the 92 Base Hospital of the Indian Army provided urgent medical care to those in need.

“The condition of the injured is being closely monitored,” the spokesman said.

“We salute the bravery and resilience of our jawans who risk their lives to ensure the safety and security of citizens. We wish speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

IG BSF, Ashok Yadav said that the force stands firmly with the families of the fallen Seema praharis, and BSF will extend all assistance to their wards. (Agencies)