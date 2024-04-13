Tribute to a towering personality

Ravi Rohmetra

“Tu Nahi Teri Ulfat Abhi Tak Dil Me Hai”

“Bujh Chuki Hai Shamma,

Roshni Abhi Tak Mehfil Me Hai”

This is the tale of a towering personality who worked selflessly for the cause of people. A personality who shared weal woes of the needy. He was a friend, a guide and a social worker. Born on 13th April, 1904 the main aim and objective of Dr. Lal Chand Gupta remained to help and uplift the victims. He never backed out in fighting and struggling for a social work and in helping the masses. The feeling of helping and supporting the masses especially poor was so deepened in his heart and mind that he always loved to face all kind of odds or eventualities for the pleasure of others. He always believed that service to humanity is the service to God. This is the basic reason that the poor masses remember him as their God-father and his name is being taken with great love, respect and honour. During his life time, he was counted amongst the great personalities of Jammu. In 1918, his father came to Jammu and started his business here. In Jammu, he established a firm under the name Shanker Dass, Bodh Raj which became one of the reputed firms of Jammu and delt with wholesale business under the banner of firm. In 1926 Gupta Ji was married to Smt. Beera Devi daughter of Beli Ram of Sialkot. Smt. Beera Devi was niece of great social worker Lala Desraj Ji. In 1931, Gupta Ji established “Gupta Eye Lotion” and it brought him name and fame. He sold “Gupta Eye Lotion” at 2 Annas per bottle in Jammu City. He never charged any consultation fee from the patients. In 1945, he got his daughter married in a very simple and solemn manner which was highly appreciated and praised by masses in the State.

This came as news in all leading papers of the time. The total number of Baraties invited were seven who were served with “Sarson Ka Saag and Makki-di Roti”. In dowry to his daughter, he gave five suits of Khadi clothes, one suit was gifted to his daughter by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. During the ceremony loudspeakers were used for the first time in Jammu & Kashmir State which was brought from Sialkot. For the development of masses, he formed “Public Sudhar Sabha”. It was later on named as J&K Social Sudhar Sabha of which he became President. He remained Dy. Chairman of Gandhi Seva Sadan for 17 years besides being president, member of various social organizations. In 1947, when Pak occupied Kashmir refugees came to Nagrota, on the advice of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Gupta Ji established a camp and provided free medical treatment to refugees. Due to his efforts a gate was constructed at the sacred place of Mata Sheela Devi in Tehsil Samba and also an idol of Mata was installed in the Temple. Dr. Lal Chand Gupta through J&K Social Sudhar Sabha installed the statue of Sher-E-Duggar Lala Hans Raj Mahajan at Hans Raj Mahajan Park. In the said park is also installed the statue of Dr. Lal Chand Gupta. Gupta Ji exerted duly for development of Sanasar, Patnitop. A pond was named after him which is now known as “Lal Chasma”. It is said that the water of which was loved by the then President of India Zakir Hussain who received water in bottles from Jammu. The other adjoining ponds in Sanasar were given the name of his family members viz Shanker Chesma, Beera Chesma. Besides, he remained associated with Khadi movement in the State and worked tirelessly to emphasize Khadi for individual use for the self reliance of mother India. He even presented khadi suits to his daughter on her marriage.

In 1948, he started a weekly paper under the name “Gupta” and in 1952 he started news paper “Inqulab” through the medium of which he raised the voice of masses before the Authorities. He was committed to solve the problems and sufferings of poor and down trodden masses. On 3 May 1980, Dr. Gupta, the great son of the soil expired and his statue has been installed adjacent to the statue of Sher-e-Duggar Lala Hans Raj Mahajan Ji at Hans Raj Mahajan Park. No doubt Gupta Ji is not with us but due to his selfless service for mankind his name will remain always alive in our hearts.