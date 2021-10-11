TRF militant among 2 killed in gun battles in Kashmir

3 militants trapped in Shopian

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 11: Two militants were killed in two separate gun battles in Kashmir while 3 militants have been trapped by security forces in Shopian district of South Kashmir.

Police said that one militant was killed in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district while another one was killed in Anantnag district with one more encounter underway in Southern district of Shopian.

Police said a cop was also injured in Anantnag gunfight who was treated and is out of danger.

Police said that a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in Hajin area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Police said that he was involved in a recent civilian killing of a driver at Shahgund village of Hajin.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the killed militant has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed militant outfit LeT (TRF). “He was involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund”, he said.

He said that the encounter started when security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hajin’s Gund-Jahangeer area after receiving information about presence of militants there. “In the exchange of firing, Dar was killed and his body was recovered”, he said.

The encounter took place barely a day after IGP Kashmir said that they have solved the Shahgund, Bandipora killing conspiracy case by busting a module and arrested four OGWs LeT (TRF) involved in the killing of Muhammad Shafi Lone alias Sonu. “While killed militant Imtiyaz Ah Dar alias Kotru involved in the shooting was absconding and has joined militant ranks,” he had said.

Police said that another militant was killed while a policeman was injured in an encounter at Khagund, Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

Police said that on a specific information, the police went to pick up an Over Ground Worker. “As soon as the police party approached the suspected spot, the hiding militant fired upon the police party leading to an encounter”, they said.

Police said that during the exchange of firing, one unidentified militant was killed, while as a cop identified as constable Javaid Ahmad also received a bullet wound in his hand. He was shifted to SDH Dooru for treatment. “A pistol and a grenade was recovered from the possession of slain militant”, he said,

Security forces have also launched another search operation at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopain district this evening. Three militants were trapped in the area. Police said that the militants were being persuaded to surrender.