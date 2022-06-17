Tremors felt in J&K

SRINAGAR, June 17: An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The magnitude of the quake was measured on the Richter scale 5 with the epicenter at 71.20 in the East and 36.52 in North Wurduj near the Afghanistan border. The tremors were felt for a few seconds.

The tremors were felt at 2.52 pm at 216 km in depth and 427 km in northwest of Srinagar.

There was no report of loss of life or damage to property. (Agencies)