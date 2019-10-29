Trauma centres to be strengthened

Three places in Jammu and Kashmir , namely Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur will have Trauma Centres , now adequately staffed with specialists and other medical staff 34 per centre and totalling in all 102 posts. The decision recently taken to this effect by the State Administrative Council is welcome , the need of and the utility for which was felt for quite some time and voices too were raised in the matter from time to time.

The credit for it primarily goes to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare , Government of India under the Centrally sponsored scheme – Capacity Building for Trauma Care Facilities in Government Hospitals on National Highways. It is a matter of satisfaction that all the 10 Trauma Centres are reported to be functional and do take care of the patients in these centres but the staff additionally provided would enable these Centres to provide better treatment and even specialised treatment which generally in cases treated in such centres are in need of and in shortest amount of time.

Seven centres were earlier already taken care of in this respect while the three remaining too have now been adequately provided with the requisite staff. The cause being noble to save precious lives who reach such centres generally in critical conditions , it is hoped that all the ten centres would remain in all readiness to meet unforeseen eventualities at any time in a better and professional way.