Transporters, traders hold protest, seek permission to enter Srinagar city

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar Jan 20: The Joint Coordination Committee of Traders and Transporters today protested here demanding that the restriction on maxi-cabs entering the city be lifted immediately.

Click here to watch video

Scores of traders and maxi-cab drivers gathered near the old Batmallo bus station to support their demands. They were protesting the administration’s decision to ban taxis from entering the city. They said that it had hurt not just taxi drivers’ livelihoods but also businesses in the city, particularly in Batmaloo.

“We are protesting against the administration’s recent move to close all Srinagar access points. We are asking them to reconsider the decision, ” Imtiyaz Ahamd, president of the All Traders Transporters Joint Coordination Committee, said.

He described the move as anti-people and said the Government should implement people-friendly measures. He said that the same order the Government is claiming to be implementing suggests not implementing it if it goes against the people,” the decision is exacerbating the problems faced by transporters and traders as a result of the Batamallo bus stand’s relocation,” he said.

He urged the administration to review the order, which was issued prior to the cancellation of Article 370. “If they are talking about Naya Kashmir, why are they holding onto the old decisions that were made against the interests of the people?” he said.

He further claimed that the Government is selectively enforcing court decisions, claiming that “since the same court has permitted them to run 30-maxi cabs from Batamallu bus station, why are not they enforcing the court judgments that are in our favor? What is with the double standards?” he asked.

Despite having all of the papers required to operate on the roads here, he said, the administration has declared their entry illegal. “They have driving licenses, route permits, and other necessary documents,” he said, adding that why the administration does not adjust the unregistered vehicles to the existing stands if they are causing traffic congestion in the city is that they have driving licenses, route permits, and other necessary documents.