Transporters observe strike; demand waiving off Token, Passenger Tax

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: The transporters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today observed complete `Chakka Jam’ strike from Lakhanpur to Kashmir, in support of their demands.

All the private transport vehicles including buses, mini-buses, Taxis / Sumos, trucks, tankers and auto-rikshaws remained off the road today on the call given by All J&K Transport Welfare Association. However, the JKRTC authorities had deployed additional Corporation buses to facilitate general public in Jammu and Srinagar cities besides other areas.

In view of the strike of the transporters, the general public suffered a lot. On many routes, no buses were available while Matador/ Mini-bus service also remained suspended. The transporters and operators held protests at various places in Jammu and Srinagar besides other major towns today, projecting their demands.

President All J&K Transport Welfare Association (J&K), T S Wazir said that strike was complete today from Lakhanpur to Kashmir. On the request of Transport Commissioner , the Association has decided to call off indefinite strike. A meeting of the committee has been proposed within a day or two.

Wazir further said that since March 2020, the transporters and transport operators have suffered a lot in view of Covid lock down. He said many transporters have turned bankrupt due to lack of any support from the Government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways extended the validity of all documents till March 31, 2021 but the J&K UT Government is imposing penalties for all documents at the time of their renewal here.

He said transporters are demanding waiving off Token Tax, Passenger Tax, Renewal Fee, penalties etc due to Covid-19 lock down as other states like Punjab have done for their transporters. Association approached Govt many times and also submitted cost of operation for revision of passenger tax and proposed 30 % hike in passenger fare due to day by day increase in the price of diesel and petrol.

Wazir said the transporters are made to suffer due to huge losses in operations and imposing heavy penalties for delay in registration of commercial vehicles beyond 30 days. All issues have been projected before the Transport Commissioner and others. Hope Govt would address their issues within a couple of days as assured, Wazir added.