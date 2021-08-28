Transforming Food Systems: Tips To Support Sustainable Food System

What we eat has transformed the planet. Around the world, forests have been destroyed to make space to rear cattle, while the oceans have become barren as they are overfished and trawled.

The planet is in danger, and it is clear that it can’t be restored without transforming the food system. Here are the tips on how to make small changes in our diet that will help us consume healthy and contribute to sustainable environment growth.

Eat More Plant Based Meals

Animal-based agriculture industry is responsible for a huge amount of the earth’s woes. It is not surprising; do you know global meat consumption rose 500% from the year 1992 to 2016. This means the need of the hour is the rebalancing of our diets by prioritising plants and moderating the intake of animal products. And to increase your protein intake go for plant-based protein powder supplements. As it is good for the environment and help the earth stay healthy.

Eat Seasonal & Local

Try to include seasonal produce from the local grocery store in your diet. It will not only support your local economy but also minimise the environmental costs associated with your food. Also, this food is tastier, fresher and is more nutritious.

Don’t Waste Food

Food waste is the bigger problem nowadays, which is causing serious consequences to the environment. Food waste causes greenhouse gases emission. It is so easy and simple to reduce waste in your household: freeze anything that you can’t eat while the food is fresh, and it is better to buy loose produce as you will only use the exact amount that you need.

Make Responsible Seafood Options

About 94% of the fish stocks are overfished or maximally sustainably fishes and aquaculture has its own problems. But seafood can benefit people, climate and nature when produced responsibly. And try to choose lower carbon emission seafood.

Grow Your Own Food

What could be better than chemical-free, fresh, homegrown food from the garden? It is also delicious and healthy, it is free from carbon footprint.

Avoid Plastic

Plastic has sabotaged our natural world and our diets also. When you shop, bring a reusable bag instead of using plastic bags. And try to choose packaging-free vegetables and fruits and ask retailers and brands that continue to use plastic to choose environmentally friendly alternatives.

Eat Mindfully

One of the simple things that can be done to eat more sustainably is to eat mindfully. Focusing on what you are consuming helps you to reflect on the source of the food and how it is nourishing the body. It also prevents emotional and stress hunger pangs and you will know when you are actually hungry, and as per that, you can resize your meals. By paying more attention to what and how to eat can reduce food waste too.

Some other tips are:

Support the policies, programs and organisations that promote sustainable food systems.

Talk to your vendors and producers about sustainable and healthy food.

Try to cook more at home instead of ordering.

Conclusion

So, these were some of the tips to incorporate into your lifestyle to help your environment and planet thrive.

