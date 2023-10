Govt. of J&K, Hr. Education Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K

Sub : Transfer and Postings of Associate/Assistant Professors Commerce.

Govt. Order No. : 302-JK(HE) of 2023 Dated : 27.10.2023

In the interest of Administration, following Transfer and Postings of Associate/Assistant Professors Commerce Subject are hereby ordered with immediate effect.

Click here to see complete list………..