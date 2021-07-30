Training J&K weightlifters will be happiest moment for me, says Mirabai Chanu’s coach

Jammu, July 30 : Asserting that there is no dearth of talent here, Tokyo Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s coach, Vijay Sharma expressed that training weightlifters of Jammu and Kashmir will be the happiest moment for him.

“My roots are from Jammu, so I have special feelings for this place and I am emotionally connected,” Vijay Sharma said.

On sports structure in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that many coaches are doing excellent jobs in their disciplines but still, it will take time for this region to grow in the sports sector.

“The hilly belts have great talent but are required to be groomed. I have some future plans to train the young Turks here if invited,” desired the Dronacharya awardee.

Both girls and boys have all potential to excel at the highest levels, he said and expressed that he wants to open an academy of weightlifting in J&K with the support of Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

“Training young stuff in Jammu and Kashmir will be the happiest moment for me,” he said.

The coach with a laugh said that Jammu is close to his heart and he always waited for summer vacations in childhood days so that he can visit his ancestral village in Akhnoor.

Trained by Vijay Sharma, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu by winning silver medal in the Women’s 49-kg category has scripted history after she opened the account of India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Agencies)