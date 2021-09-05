Train services remain suspended on Baramulla-Banihal track

Srinagar, Sep 5: Train service remained suspended in the Kashmir valley for the fourth day on Sunday as a precautionary measure.

Official sources said that train would not chug on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir for the fourth day today.

Similarly, train service will remain suspended on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund route in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, they added.

Train service was suspended on Thursday following direction from the administration and police as a precautionary measure after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who breathed his last at his Hyderpora residence on Wednesday night.

They said in the past railway property worth crores of rupees was damaged in violence in the valley.

Train service has become very popular as it is cheap, fast, comfortable and safe against other mode of transport available in the valley. Majority people are preferring to travel by train from Srinagar to Banihal and later to Jammu by road. (Agencies)