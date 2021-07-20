SRINAGAR: The railway authorities on Tuesday decided to suspend train services in the Kashmir Valley for next two days, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
An official said that the train services between Banihal-Baramulla section and vice-versa will remain suspended with effect from July 21 to 22.
He said that the train services have been suspended in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (KNO)
Train services in Kashmir to remain suspended for two days
SRINAGAR: The railway authorities on Tuesday decided to suspend train services in the Kashmir Valley for next two days, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.