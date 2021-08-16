Train service resumes on Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal track

Srinagar, Aug 16: Train service between Baramulla in north Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region resumed on Monday after a day’s break, official sources said.

The train service on 137-km-long Baramulla-Banihal route, comprising of 17 stations, was suspended as a precautionary measure on Sunday, when the nation celebrated 75th Independence Day.

Today train run was resumed on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla route, they said, adding that the train also chugs on Badgam-Srinagar-Banihal track also.

Train service has become very popular in the valley since it is safe, fast and cheap as compared to other mode of transport available in the valley.

Train service on 137-km-long Banihal-Baramulla route was suspended on May 10, 2021 to curtail the spread of COVID-19 cases. However, train service on Budgam-Baramulla route was restored on July 14 and later Budgam-Banihal fortnight later.

In order to make train journeys in Kashmir valley comfortable and exciting, the Northern Railways in 2018 introduced the first air-conditioned train fitted with a glass-rooftop and bigger window panes for sightseeing.

However, the full-fledged operation of the special coach was not possible, first due to unrest post abrogation of special status of J&K on August 5 in 2019 and later due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (Agencies)