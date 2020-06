NEW DELHI: Regulator TRAI on Wednesday removed a specific provision that required telecom operators to charge at least 50 paise per SMS for text messages exceeding 100 on a single connection per day, taking into account the interest of “genuine non-commercial bulk users”.

This means operators will have a free hand in fixing charges for such bulk SMSes by non-commercial users, and Trai’s practice of forbearance will extend to such messages too, an official explained. (AGENCIES)