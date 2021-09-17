Traffic Suspended On Srinagar-Leh National Highway

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Traffic was on Friday suspended on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir valley.

No vehicle was allowed from either side on the highway for weekly maintenance of the road at Zojila pass, a traffic police official said today.

He said the UT Ladakh and J&K has agreed to suspend traffic on the highway on every Friday to allow Beacon authorities to undertake weekly maintenance and repair at Zojila pass, which remained closed during winter months due to heavy snowfall and avalanches.

Traffic official said both way traffic will be resumed on Saturday subject to fair weather and good road condition. (Agencies)