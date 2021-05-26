Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Leh, Mughal roads open

SRINAGAR: Traffic was suspended for weekly maintenance on Wednesday on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, a traffic police official said.

No traffic was allowed from Srinagar or Jammu on the highway on Wednesday to allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to carry out weekly maintenance of the highway, particularly between Nashree and Jawahar tunnel, traffic police official said

The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow NHAI to undertake necessary maintenance of the highway on every Wednesday.

An official spokesman said Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma inspected various construction sites on Jammu Srinagar Highway on Tuesday to review the implementations of decisions taken and directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), during a virtual meeting held earlier in this month.

While discussing issues pertaining to construction of drainage and culvert with executing agencies at Karoal, which was highlighted by the locals, the ADC asked the Project Director, NHAI to come up with a concrete plan in this regard within 10 days.

Directions were also issued to executing agencies to expedite works of four laning to complete prestigious national project.

Meanwhile, traffic official said one-way traffic will continue to ply on the national highway, linking the UT of Ladakh with Kashmir.

Today vehicles will ply from Kargil in Ladakh to Srinagar. However, vehicles had to leave Minmarg between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut off timing.

He said only load carriers including fresh perishable, fruits, vegetables and empty trucks and tankers shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) between 0900 hrs upto 1400 hrs towards Poonch.

No vehicle shall be allowed after cut of timings, he said adding no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on 86-km-long historic Mughal Road which is seen alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway. The road connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. (agencies)