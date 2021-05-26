Employment May 26, 2021

Required
Required boys for doorstep car cleaning service having knowledge of dry cleaning, compounding.
Contact
849375099, 9419221333
Job opportunity
MNC looking for Development manager in Jammu location. Fixed salary +Unlimited earning. 2 years Sales experience must Contact 7051891795
Walk-in interview for
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
Age above 45, having basic knowledge of computer & Liaison with Govt officials
Salary 25000/- Rs negotiable.
Come with bio data at Choudhary Tower 3rd Floor, Sec-1/A, Trikuta Nagar Jammu, On 25th May, 2021 between 11 am to 2 pm.
ch.brinder@gmail.com
(M) 8082307130