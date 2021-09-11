Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Leh national highway

Srinagar, Sep 11: Traffic resumed on Saturday on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir after remaining suspended for weekly maintenance yesterday.

A traffic police official said today no vehicle was allowed from either side on the Srinagar-Leh national highway for weekly maintenance at Zojila pass.

He said traffic had resumed today. However, Kashmir bound vehicles will ply from Kargil to Srinagar between 0600 hrs to 1100 hrs. Later Ladakh bound vehicles will ply from Sonmarg in central Kashmir after down convoy reaches there.

The UT administrations of Ladakh and J&K have decided to suspend traffic on every Friday to allow Beacon authorities to undertake maintenance and repair on the road at Zojila pass to ensure the highway remains open for two-way traffic on other weekdays, they told UNI.

The authorities have already started winter stocking in different parts of Ladakh which remained cut off during winter months due to heavy snowfall.

The highway this year remained closed for about five months from January Ist due to accumulation of heavy snow and avalanches, particularly at Zojila. (Agencies)