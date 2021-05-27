Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway; Leh, Mughal roads also open

SRINAGAR: Traffic was on Thursday resumed on the 270-km-long national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country after remaining suspended on Wednesday for weekly maintenance.

Meanwhile, the national highway, the only road linking the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, was through for one-way traffic while the historic 86-km-long Mughal road was also open.

No traffic was allowed from Srinagar or Jammu on the highway on Wednesday to allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to carry out weekly maintenance of the highway, particularly between Nashree and Jawahar tunnel, traffic police official said.

The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow NHAI to undertake necessary maintenance of the highway on every Wednesday.

”Today we allowed Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) from both Srinagar and Jammu sides,” he said, adding that Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security forces have been directed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar only.

He said Kashmir bound LMVs have to cross Nagrota Jammu between 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jekheni Udhampur from 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs. No LMV will be allowed before and after cut off timing, he said.

Srinagar-bound HMVs will be allowed to leave Jekhani Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the highway. Similarly security forces will also ply from Jammu to Srinagar, he added.

Meanwhile, traffic official said one-way traffic will continue to ply on the Sriangar-Leh national highway.

Today vehicles will ply from Srinagar to Ladakh. However, vehicles had to leave Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal between 0700 hrs to 1500 hrs, he said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut off timing.

He said only load carriers including fresh perishable, fruits, vegetables and empty trucks and tankers shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) between 0900 hrs upto 1400 hrs towards Poonch.

No vehicle shall be allowed after cut of timings, he said, adding that no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on 86-km-long historic Mughal Road which is seen alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway. The road connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. (AGENCIES)