Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway after Friday maintenance

SRINAGAR : After remaining closed for weekly maintenance on Friday, traffic was resumed on Saturday on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the 86-km-long historic Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remained closed due to accumulation of snow since December last year. However, the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) has started snow clearance operation following major improvement in the weather.

Snow clearance operation by Beacon was going on war footing on the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir which remained closed since January 1, 2021 due to snow and avalanches.

A traffic police official said that traffic was suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Friday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance of the road.

He said LMVs were allowed to ply from both sides on the highway after several months, he said HMVs will continue to ply one side only.

Jammu bound LMVs will have to pass Zig Qazigund between 0800 hrs to 1200 hrs, he said, adding that similarly Kashmir bound vehicles have to cross Nagrota between 0800 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni Udhampur 0900 hrs to 1300 hrs.

No vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing, he said.

Traffic official said HMVs will continue to ply one-way only till further orders, he said adding today vehicles will ply from Zig Qazigund towards Jammu. (AGENCIES)