Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was resumed on Thursday after a day-long maintenance.

Meanwhile, traffic was plying as per schedule on the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road, a traffic police official said.

Two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic was being allowed on the national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. Security force convoy and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Jammu to Srinagar only, he said, adding that no HMV will be allowed from opposite direction.

Traffic on the highway was suspended on Wednesday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) undertake weekly necessary maintenance on the road. The UT administration has decided to suspend all traffic movement on the highway every Wednesday for weekly maintenance on the road. (Agencies)