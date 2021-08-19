DRDO develops Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard fighter IAF aircraft against hostile radar threats

NEW DELHI, August 19: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against hostile radar threats. Chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats.

The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force. The IAF has started the process of induction of this technology after completion of successful user trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded DRDO, IAF and the industry for indigenous development of this critical technology terming it as one more step of DRDO towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat in strategic defence technologies.