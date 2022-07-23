Traffic resumes on JK highway after being halted owing to bad weather, shooting stones

BANIHAL/JAMMU, July 23: Vehicular traffic resumed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after it was halted for several hours owing to bad weather and shooting stones in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles, including those which were part of the Amarnath yatra convoy, were stranded on the highway at various places.

Traffic was resumed after restoration of highway and improvement in the weather and road conditions, officials said.

The Amarnath convoy for Baltal, which was stopped at Yatri Niwas at Chanderkoot, has been allowed to move up to Mir Bazzar in Anantnag for night stay, they said.

The convoy coming after the night-stay at Mir Bazzar (Kashmir) following ‘darshan’ at the cave shrine will be allowed to move towards Jammu, they said.

The highway was closed this morning due to shooting stones at Meehar Ramban and Pantiyal, officials said.

The convoy, which was on way to Pahalgam base camp from Jammu has returned back back from Tikkri, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, traffic, Shabir Malik said no traffic will be allowed from Jammu today. (Agencies)