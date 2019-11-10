Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar NH

BANIHAL/JAMMU: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway resumed on Sunday after remaining suspended for over 13 hours following a massive landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

The highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was cleared of debris around 3 am, paving the way for resumption of traffic, the officials said.

A massive landslide occurred on the highway near Mahar, two kms short of Ramban town, around 2 pm on Saturday forcing the closure of the strategic road within hours after it was thrown open for traffic after remaining closed for two days due to heavy snowfall and multiple landslides.

While light motor vehicles were allowed to move on the highway from both Jammu and Srinagar sides this morning, the movement of heavy vehicles was restricted to one-way and only Kashmir-bound trucks carrying essential commodities are being cleared, the officials said.

Kashmir valley and high altitude areas of Jammu region including Jawahar Tunnel along the highway experienced first major snowfall of the season on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mughal road, which connects border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, remained closed for the fifth day on Sunday, the officials said.

The road was closed for traffic on Wednesday after heavy snowfall between Pir Ki Gali and Shopian stretch, the officials said. (agencies)