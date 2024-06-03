Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Canal Head Area To Facilitate Flyover, Road Construction Work

JAMMU, June 3: The Traffic Police today issued a traffic advisory in connection with construction of 4-lane Flyover with paved shoulder configuration along with service road from 4th Tawi Bridge near Bhagwati Nagar Chowk to Bakshi Nagar Canal Head.

Through an Advisory, the general public has been informed that the construction work has been started by the concerned construction agency at Canal Head which will be completed within the next 15 days.

To avoid traffic congestion at Canal Head there shall be some on ground restrictions and diversions for next 15 days.

There will be no movement of traffic from Canal Head to 4th Tawi Bridge Bhagwati Nagar, however the movement of vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar to Canal Head and further towards Bakshi Nagar Pulli/ Talab Tillo will be allowed.

The vehicles coming from Flyover/ below Flyover towards Canal Head shall be diverted from Steel Bridge Canal Head towards Science College Jewel and further towards their destination.

In case of Traffic congestion at Canal Head during peak hours, the traffic will be diverted from Bakshi Nagar Pulli towards Maheshpora Chowk and further towards their destination.

The public in general is requested to cooperate with the Traffic Police/Local Police and plan their Travel accordingly to reach their destinations.

Inconvenience to the General Public is regretted. For any traffic related assistance please contact Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu on 0191 -2459048, 94191-47732.