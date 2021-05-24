Traffic restored on Mughal road; vehicles plying normally on Kashmir highway

SRINAGAR: One-way traffic was on Monday restored on historic 86-km-long Mughal road after remaining closed since Sunday evening due to landslide triggered by heavy rain at Peer Ki Gali.

Meanwhile, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were plying from both sides on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which connects Kashmir valley with rest of the country, while only one-way traffic was allowed on 434-km-long Ladakh highway.

“Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, was on Monday reopened for traffic after remaining closed since Sunday evening due to landslide at Mansar Morh near Peer Ki Gali,” a traffic police official said.

He said traffic to the historic road, which is seen as an alternative to Kashmir highway, was restored after clearance of the landslide. However, he said only trucks carrying perishable fruits, vegetables and empty tankers and load carriers will be allowed to ply from Herpora (Shopian) towards Poonch between 0900 hrs and 1400 hrs. “People with medical emergencies will be allowed towards Kashmir after proper permission and verification,” he added.

The official said that two-way LMV traffic continued on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway with some time restrictions. “Kashmir-bound LMVs will have to cross Nagrota (Jammu) between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0800 hrs and 1300 hrs,” he said.

Similarly, he said Jammu-bound vehicle will have to cross Zig (Qazigund) between 0800 hrs and 1200 hrs. “No vehicle will be allowed to cross these points before or after cutoff timing,” he said.

He said Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after tail of down HMVs cross Jakheni. “Security force vehicles are advised not to ply against traffic plan in view of congestion on the highway. They may ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Monday,” he said.

He said only one-way traffic continued on Srinagar-Leh highway, which connects the Union Territory of Ladakh with Kashmir, from Kargil towards Srinagar. “Vehicles will have to cross Minamarg between 0700 hrs and 1400 hrs,” he added. (Agency)