Traffic Restored On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said that the movement of traffic has been restored on the national highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar.

As per the official statement, traffic has been restored from both sides after remaining suspended since morning today.

Earlier, all types of vehicles remained suspended on the National Highway in view of the major stone slide near Dewal bridge which had damaged both sides of the National Highway.