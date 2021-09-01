Traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway, no maintenance work today

Srinagar, Sep 1: As there was no major maintenance work on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Wednesday, Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) were allowed to ply from both sides.

Meanwhile, the national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar roads are also open for traffic today.

A traffic police official said that National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is not carrying out any major maintenance today on the highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Hence, he said, normal traffic movement was allowed on the highway today.

The UT administration had announced that traffic will remain suspended on every Wednesday to allow NHAI to undertake weekly maintenance on the highway to ensure free traffic movement on other week days.

He said LMVs will ply from both sides on the highway. However, LMVs have to leave Nagrota Jammu between 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni Udhampur 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs. From Kashmir valley LMVs have to cross Zig Qazigund between 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing.

Security force convoy and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Srinagar to Jammu, he said. (Agencies)