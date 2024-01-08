‘Traditional parties damaged J&K’s interests’ People must get rid of dynastic politicians: Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 7: Affirming their unwavering dedication to elevating Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of peace, prosperity and development, leaders of the Apni Party today stated that their commitment lies in fostering the economic and political empowerment of the region, aiming to lift the people out of the prevailing uncertainty and challenging situation.

Senior Party leaders including general secretary- Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial president Mohammad Ashraf Mir and former Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu said this while addressing a well-attended workers’ convention at Soiteng in Lal Chowk constituency of Srinagar today.

Rafi Ahmad Mir said that the people of J&K have constantly been subjected to suffering and deprivation due to the deceptive politics of the regional parties and their leaders. “Following the prolonged struggle against autocracy, when Jammu and Kashmir gained liberation from Dogra rulers, they got trapped in the exploitative politics of local leaders who established a dynastic rule here. The leaders who emerged in J&K over the last seven decades solidified their family dominance by engaging the populace in emotional sloganeering, misleading political narratives, and false promises, in order to attain and retain power for themselves,” he said.

“The deceptive narrative by these so-called leaders has resulted in thousands of youth either landing in jails or in graveyards over the past thirty years. Even today, thousands of our youngsters are behind bars. We must put an end to the exploitation by these traditional parties,” he added.

Mohd Ashraf Mir said that Apni Party is dedicated to serving the people and addressing their grievances. “Apni Party holds both the vision and the will for prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Unlike conventional parties, we do not believe in fake promises and misleading narratives. We are committed to the politics of truthfulness. Therefore, we will not promise you the moon and the stars; rather, we will promise only what we believe is achievable-to ensure peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mir added.

Junaid Mattu appealed the audience to support Apni Party, enabling it to execute its clear agenda and policies aimed at the welfare of the people. “Most of the leaders and workers within Apni Party have personally endured the exploitation perpetuated by conventional political parties. They are well aware of how these traditional entities manipulate the mandate solely for their own political advantages. I assure you that Apni Party is committed to transparency and will never mislead you,” Mattu said.

Prominent among others present included Muntazir Mohiuddin, Aftab Malik, Dilshada Shaheen, Khalid Rathore, Noor Mohd Sheikh, Haji Parvez and Javid Ahmed.