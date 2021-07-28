Toyota Kirloskar to extend warranty on batteries for self-charging hybrid electric vehicles from Aug

NEW DELHI, July 28:Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it is increasing the warranty on batteries for its self-charging hybrid electric vehicles (SHEVs) with effect from August.

The company is extending warranty on the batteries from the existing three years or 100,000 kilometres to eight years or 1,60,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) for all its SHEV models – Toyota Camry and Vellfire, sold with effect from August 1, 2021, TKM said in a statement.

The move is in line with the company’s commitment to encourage the adoption of electrified vehicles in the country, it added.

“With customers being the first priority, Toyota has been unceasingly striving to offer diverse service schemes.

“Through the longer battery warranty, which is the most comprehensive coverage in the market today, we continue to bring many smiles and peace of mind to customers buying a hybrid electric vehicle and enhancing the momentum of vehicle electrification in the country,” TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said.

The automaker has been at the forefront of global vehicle electrification for more than two decades now. In India too, TKM was among the first automakers to introduce SHEVs in the market.

“Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly, while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer’s end.

“Hybrids can run 40 per cent of the distance and 60 per cent of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a government testing agency,” Sigamani noted.

Toyota believes that a technology-neutral approach will be a quicker, more accessible, and inclusive way to achieve carbon neutrality. (PTI)