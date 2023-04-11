Tourists Throng Kashmir To Enjoy Snow And Sunshine

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: A large number of tourists are visiting Kashmir to enjoy the heady mix of snow-clad mountains and bright sunshine in the union territory, away from the summer heat in the other parts of the country.

”I had imagined the beauty of Kashmir from my childhood … And this place is certainly more beautiful than I imagined,” Balarata Patra, a Kolkata resident, said here, 85 kilometres from Srinagar on the highway to Ladakh.

Patra said while she is enjoying her time in the ”Paradise on Earth”, she is anxious how she will cope with the weather back home.

“It is so pleasant here. I wonder how I will cope when we return home. I have been sending photographs of snow to my friends in Kolkata and all they wish is that I could send some to them to beat the heat,” she added.

The introduction of various amusement forms for tourists like snow scooter rides and sledge rides has created memorable moments for the visitors.

”I have captured the beauty and beautiful moments of Kashmir. These will stay with me,” Patra said.

For Nikita, who has come up here from Bengaluru, visiting Kashmir only once would not be enough for her. ”Kashmir is so beautiful… I think I should be visiting every six months,” she said.

Nikita said she has heard from friends that every season in Kashmir has a different charm. ”I want to experience all the seasons of Kashmir.” Vishakha, Nikita’s sister, feels April is the best time to visit Kashmir as one can enjoy the snow as well as some warm sunshine.

”There was no snow in Doodhpathri but the greenery there is amazing. I love snow and I enjoyed a lot in Sonamarg and Gulmarg,” she added. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an all-time high tourist arrivals last year while the numbers have been good this year as well.

”Tourists are coming in good numbers and our season has just begun. We hope to match the last year’s figures, if not exceed them,” an official of the Tourism department said. (Agencies)