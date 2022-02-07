Tourists and locals holding torch lights enjoying night skiing on the slopes of a world-famous Ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday. (UNI) By Daily Excelsior - 08/02/2022 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Tourists and locals holding torch lights enjoying night skiing on the slopes of a world-famous Ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday. (UNI) Tourists and locals holding torch lights enjoying night skiing on the slopes of a world-famous Ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday. (UNI)