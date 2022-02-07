Tourists and locals holding torch lights enjoying night skiing on the slopes of a world-famous Ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday. (UNI)

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Tourists and locals holding torch lights enjoying night skiing on the slopes of a world-famous Ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday. (UNI)
Tourists and locals holding torch lights enjoying night skiing on the slopes of a world-famous Ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday. (UNI)

Tourists and locals holding torch lights enjoying night skiing on the slopes of a world-famous Ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday. (UNI)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR