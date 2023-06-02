Tourist Police Cracks Whip On Erring Service Providers

Registers 5 FIRs, collects fine of Rs. 30,000 from offenders, also refunds Rs.10000 to visitors

SRINAGAR, Jun 2: In a significant drive against overcharging and touting, the Enforcement wing of Tourism Department today booked several offenders under various sections of Tourist Trade Act for cheating and overcharging of visitors and tourists across several tourist locations in Kashmir valley.

During the drive, five FIRs were registered against different offenders at Doodhpathri, Boulevard, Dal Gate and other areas of Kashmir valley besides a fine of more than Rs 30000 was also collected. The Tourist Police also refunded an overcharged amount of Rs. 10000 to visitors at Doodhpathri.

The drive against offenders and erring service providers is expected to continue in coming days.