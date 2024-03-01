Tourism Deptt Working On Renewed Plan To Make J&K A World Famous Tourist Destination

JAMMU, Mar 1: In a meeting today called to take a peek into the renewed tourism development plan by the Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, several new innovative steps were highlighted by the concerned department to make J&K the most popular tourist destination in the country.

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal elucidated several aspects of this strategy under development for the cognizance of the Chief Secretary.

During this meeting it was made out that the Department is in a process of working out different progressive concepts for substantial increase in footfall to our tourist destinations and making J&K hub of tourism all over the country.

Among several other initiatives, the department is contemplating to take up projects in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in both the divisions for increasing tourist footfall to such locations besides adding variety of activities to perform there.

It has also decided to conduct a 3-day conference inviting high profile domain experts in areas including Administration, Hospitality, Tourism Academia, eco Tourism, IT, Travel Trade Associations, Film and Industrial sectors.

It further intends to hold shows like Grand F4 Car shows in association with private players. The department in order to showcase the stunning beauty of J&K wants to create a brand ad film and song of its own featuring it as a premier tourist destination in India besides having a brand ambassador of high repute promoting the brand J&K all over the world.

The Department even revealed that for promotion of tourism sector it wants to have trade travel engagement either. It schedules to take premier members in the arenas of nature, adventure and pilgrimage tourism on Fam tours to promote these circuits here.

Among other initiatives the Department is going revamp its website to make it all inclusive and informative for all the stakeholders. It has decided to have collaboration with major national players like Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAOI) for highlighting adventure tourism assets of the UT globally. This is said to generate economic activity and rural employment in addition to making J&K a world-class adventure tourism destination.