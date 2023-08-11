Tourism Deptt, Reasi Admn organise ‘Dogra Food Festival’ at Duggardhani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: To mark the celebrations of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the initiative of “Meri Maati, Mera Desh”, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Reasi and JK Rural Livelihood Mission today organized a mega event titled “Dogra Food Festival” at Duggardhani, Kheral Panchayat in District Reasi in celebration of the local ethnic cuisines and rural spirit of women folk for self employment, self employment and rural livelihood opportunities.

The event started with a formal welcome of the visiting dignitaries Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu, Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner Reasi and Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism Jammu.

The guests were welcomed by applying vermilion, presentation of ‘Mata Ki Chunari’ and tying Tricolor themed home-made Rakhis to all the guests. Pertinent to mention here that the Tourist Reception Centre Kheral had been functioning as “Duggardhani: Naari Ki Pehchaan ” which is a unique concept on the pattern of Village Haat wherein local women serve home cooked meals to the visitors and tourists. It is being run by the local Self Help Group cluster registered under JK Rural Livelihood Mission and is providing livelihood opportunities to the local women. They also sell handicraft and handloom products made at the local level along with pickles, Masala and other articles.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Jammu said that such a unique initiative of the Tourism Department and District Administration Reasi has become successful due to the efforts and zeal of the local women who tapped this opportunity to showcase their talent and uplift their livelihood opportunities.

While addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Reasi said that the efforts of the local women working at Duggardhani are commendable. She added that the tourist influx to Shivkhori is increasing and every tourist visiting either Shivkhori or Katra must relish delicious Dogri Delicacies at Duggardhani as a stopover.

Joint Director Tourism Jammu said that these women folk are a role model for the entire generation and our society. They are leading from the front and managing not only their homes but also entering into active business by bringing their hidden talent out to the world and thus, shaping their own destiny.

Among others present on the occasion were Anshumali Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reasi, Sugandhi Banotra, Assistant Director Tourism Jammu, Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Tourism Katra, Suresh Singh, Tehsildar Reasi, Mehak Mahajan Tehsildar Bhomag, Jugal Kishore, District Programme Coordinator JKRLM, Anita Cluster Head Duggardhani among other officials of Tourism Department and District Administration Reasi.