TotalEnergies to acquire 25 pc stake in Adani Group’s green hydrogen producing venture

New Delhi, June 14:French energy supermajor TotalEnergies will acquire a 25 per cent stake in Adani Group’s green hydrogen producing venture, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Adani Group said it has entered into a new partnership with the French firm to jointly create the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem.

“In this strategic alliance, TotalEnergies will acquire 25 per cent minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL),” it said. (PTI)