Torrent Power commissions 115 MW wind power unit in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, July 19 : Torrent Power on Wednesday said that it has commissioned a 115 MW wind power project in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

The project was executed by the power firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Torrent Solargen Ltd.

The company was awarded the project through a competitive bidding process under SECI Wind Tranche V. Following this it signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 25 years with SECI which has a back-to-back Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with the state of Haryana.

“The project was completed overcoming several challenges like Covid-19, changes in land allocation policy, RoW issues, extreme weather conditions etc,” Torrent Power said in a media release.

With the addition of 115 MW of wind power, Torrent Power’s installed renewable capacity has reached 1.18 gigawatt (GW), and total generation to 4.2 GW.