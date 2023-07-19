Ahmedabad, July 19 : Torrent Power on Wednesday said that it has commissioned a 115 MW wind power project in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.
The project was executed by the power firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Torrent Solargen Ltd.
The company was awarded the project through a competitive bidding process under SECI Wind Tranche V. Following this it signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 25 years with SECI which has a back-to-back Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with the state of Haryana.
“The project was completed overcoming several challenges like Covid-19, changes in land allocation policy, RoW issues, extreme weather conditions etc,” Torrent Power said in a media release.
With the addition of 115 MW of wind power, Torrent Power’s installed renewable capacity has reached 1.18 gigawatt (GW), and total generation to 4.2 GW.
Torrent Power commissions 115 MW wind power unit in Gujarat
Ahmedabad, July 19 : Torrent Power on Wednesday said that it has commissioned a 115 MW wind power project in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.