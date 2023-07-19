Euler Motors inaugurates four new stores across Bangalore & Hyderabad

Hydrabad/Bangalore, July 19 : Euler Motors, an electric vehicle company, on Wednesday announced its strategic expansion in South India with the launch of four new retail outlets across Karnataka and Telangana.

This strategic expansion intends to cater to the retail, logistics and ecommerce demand for sustainable mobility solutions in the ever-expanding markets of the Southern region, the company said in a release

The four new retail outlets across Bengaluru and Hyderabad will offer comprehensive after-sales services, including vehicle servicing and maintenance.

The company’s flagship vehicle, HiLoad EV, is already a market winner in the south; the vehicle’s segment utility stands unparalleled with its highest payload capacity, and on road range in the cargo segment.

The vehicle is getting massive traction from the retail space with multiple business segments across FMCG, pharma, paper and packaging, furniture, chemical and food delivery.

Some of the leading brands using HiLoad EV in Karnataka and Telangana include Magenta, Citylink, Flipkart, Lithium Logistics amongst others.

“EVs already constitute more than 30% penetration in Karnataka while markets like Hyderabad are showing a steady EV growth in the commercial space. We have deployed around 430+ vehicles in these two states in the last one year and continue to increase our deployments across segments, ” said Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO of Euler Motors.

“Our retail market share is steadily growing, with demand from local businesses and segments, fruits and vegetables, cement, and constructions, FMCG and more. Retail already accounts for 40% HiLoad EV sales in Bangalore and is increasing. With piqued market interest and a growing customer base in our EVs, we are confident that this expansion will enable us to serve a wider customer base and contribute to the transformation of the commercial mobility landscape in South India,” he added.

The company also has over four service and charging hubs in the two states.

The new showrooms are open to the public, providing an opportunity for people to test drive Euler Motors’ HiLoad EV 2023 and explore its features first-hand.