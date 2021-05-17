TOP WEBSITES TO HELP PREPARE FOR GOVERNMENT EXAMS

Preparing for government exams and tests is a real hustle. It takes an incredible amount of dedication and hard work. Luckily, there are tons of websites you can explore that offer remarkable guidance and resources to help you prepare well. They can help you study for important concepts, solve old question papers, practise mock tests and focus on topics that seem difficult to you.

You can opt for various study tools, web portals and smartphone applications like Gradeup, Udemy, Unacademy etc. to help ease out your exam preparation burden.

Get personalized learning, study important topics, solve question papers, attend quizzes and online classes for any government exam you aim to clear. Here’s a list of top websites to help you prepare for government exams:

Udemy

Upskill your public servants with crucial competencies by bridging talent gaps and helping them to advance in their career. Top experts from around the world help students to prepare for civil service exams, IBPS bank PO entrance test, quantitative aptitude tests for bank, railways and other competitive exams.

Udemy portal includes courses designed by certified government professionals that conduct three practise tests. The courses have complete lifetime access that is available on different devices and operating systems.

Unacademy

Study for exams like NEET, UPSC CSE, IAS, IIT JEE and more to score a good rank with Unacademy (use plus subscription for extra benefits). You can communicate with teachers directly to clear doubts, solve quizzes and test series, access interactive live classes and study important topics with top educators.

The user interface of the mobile app offers a live classroom-like experience so you can concentrate on all subjects with ease. You can also connect to mentors and clear all queries personally.

Gradeup

Prepare for exams, get online coaching with test series, daily general knowledge (GK) update, practise mock tests and solve quizzes using the Gradeup website. This exam preparation website helps your self-study and prepare for banking, teaching, SSC, UPSC, GATE, CAT, MBA, NET, NDA etc. exams.

The website offers live video courses and interactive classes with different study plans, practises. In addition to that they also offer distinctive study material, different patterned quizzes to train students for several difficulty levels and unlimited mock tests.

Adda 247

In addition to online live classes, printed books, mock tests, online coaching and test series for SSC CGL preparation, the Adda247 YouTube channel helps students prepare for CET, banking and other government exams. The mobile application also includes free videos, live classes, mock tests and more.

With the Adda247 subscription, you can access unlimited live classes, tests, eBooks, study material for different subjects and content in video formats. The website also conducts webinars and provides updates of current affairs to exam aspirants.

Testbook

With Testbook assessment series, practise questions, mock test, online courses and a specialized coach you can prepare for SSC & railways, banking and insurance, defence and police, SCC and other government exams. The website and app have a simple user interface and the YouTube channel hosts daily live classes.

The test series interface provides mock tests that help you practise each topic in thorough detail. Besides, the one-month subscription plan allows students to access a huge range of online courses and test series.

EduBull

Along with free study materials and video tutorials for government and online competitive exams, the EduBull website provides courses in a variety of subjects with government job preparation, campus placement, skill development and more.

You can register on the website, choose your age group, courses from trending categories and train yourself by taking daily quizzes or tests. You can buy an online learning pass to access all free courses, study with interactive resources, avail reference books and sample papers.

EduGorilla

The bilingual mock tests, speed tests, sectional assessments and test series cover more than a thousand competitive and government exams. EduGorilla focusses on state competitive exams in different vernacular languages as well.

In addition to coaching, students can also get career-related queries answered from subject experts with section-wise and performance analysis of all attempted tests. The website covers books, mock interviews, daily news, current affairs along with customized test series (in the chosen domain) on the app or website.

MakeMyExam

Get video lectures, daily quiz, exam preparation books and tests, mock papers, interactive quizzes, old question papers, daily GK and more for bank, SSC, IBPS PO, SBI clerk, CAT, teaching, insurance and all government exams using the MakeMyExam website.

The website also offers daily class and videos by experts, weekly doubt sessions, regular class assignments, exam preparation based on the latest pattern, tricks to improve vocabulary, current affairs and other educational assistance in the form of study tips.

UPSC Pathshala

With more than 10 lakh students appearing each year for UPSC exams, the focus on tests and exam preparation has increased among aspirants. You can register on the UPSC Pathshala website to get customized guidance, mock tests, free preparation video lectures and more.

The website also offers prelims test series, online courses for civil service preparation exams with mentorship and tips to getting selected for the interview. You can choose your UPSC preparation plan, apply for scholarship and ask queries using the chat box.

Pariksha Adda

Started as an initiative for providing learning resources for exam aspirants, the Pariksha Adda Academy and website are now pioneering to help students appearing for PCS, SSC, banking and other government jobs. The smartphone application also provides personalized learning options with specific focus on test series.

With virtual mentors focussing on important concepts, chapters and questions the website provides a unique learning experience and in-depth performance analysis that help students understand what areas they need to focus on.

The creative teaching methods, graphical representation, illustrative visualizations of online learning portals help to comprehend important topics, understand difficult concepts easily, remember them for a long time and perform exceptionally in government exams.