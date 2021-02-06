Top militant arrested in Jammu by Police

JAMMU: Hidayatullah Malik, a categorised terrorist from Shopian district has been caught in a joint operation by Jammu Police and Anantnag Police at Kunjwani. The said terrorist is the Chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, a front organisation of Jaish e Mohammad in Kashmir valley. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigations are on. Preliminary questioning it has been revealed that they were planning to conduct a terror act at Jammu.

Hidayatullah Malik, a categorised terrorist, has been arrested near Kunjwani in Jammu. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession. When we went to arrest him, he attacked the police party said Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil.