Militants attack security forces in Chanapora, 01 CRPF trooper injured

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants fired upon security forces in Nowgam area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.
Official sources told said that militants fired upon 29 Battalion of CRPF in Chanapora. In this incident one CRPF personnel recieved bullet wound in leg, subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.
