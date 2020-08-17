Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Mon August 17, 2020 | Updated 06:05 PM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
Govt committed to hold Assembly polls in J&K after delimitation: PM
4G Services restored in Udhampur, Ganderbal
LG hoists Tricolour amidst high security
Two more die of Corona in Jammu, 5 in Ladakh
Unlike CBSE, JKBOSE gives relaxation of 30 pc in attempting question paper
E-Paper
Home
News
Top LeT commander Sajjad alias Haider killed in Baramulla encounter.
Top LeT commander Sajjad alias Haider killed in Baramulla encounter.
By
Daily Excelsior
-
17/08/2020
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Two terrorists have been killed by security forces in Baramulla encounter: Kashmir Zone Police
LeT behind Baramulla attack, militants changed strategy: IGP
Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces in Kreedi area of Baramulla district
NEET, JEE exams to be held per schedule, Supreme Court dismisses request to defer it
COVID-19 case tally rises to 26.47 lakh, death toll crosses 50,000
Jammu & Kashmir: One personnel of J&K Police & two CRPF soldiers have lost their lives, after terrorists fired some rounds of fire at...
Pak shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri
J-K administration restores 4G mobile Internet services in Ganderbal district in Kashmir and Udhampur in Jammu region.
Former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away at a hospital in Gurugram. He had tested positive for #COVID19
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital
Defence minister approves proposal to expand NCC in 173 border, coastal districts
Markets to open in Srinagar from Monday: DC Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Five guiding principles for peace and development
Daily Excelsior
-
17/08/2020
Rethink on disbanding SHGs
Daily Excelsior
-
15/08/2020
Op-Ed
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in the Mirror of Planets
Daily Excelsior
-
07/05/2020
Exile’s Dream – When will come true?
Daily Excelsior
-
23/01/2020
Lost opportunity for Jammu and Ladakh
Daily Excelsior
-
29/11/2018
Will be remembered for governance and democratic values
Daily Excelsior
-
23/08/2018
Facebook
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2020 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }
Editorial
Five guiding principles for peace and development
Rethink on disbanding SHGs