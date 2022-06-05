Top Hizb ultra planning to revive militancy in Kishtwar arrested

Was in touch with youth to recruit them

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: A top Hizbul Mujahideen militant, who was active for the last six years, was arrested in Kishtwar district today during a joint operation conducted by Army, Central Reserve Police Force and local police.

He has been identified as Talib Hussain son of late Noor Mohammad Gujjar, a resident of Rashgwari in Nagseni tehsil of Kishtwar district.

Reports said troops of 17 Rashtriya Rifles, 52 Central Reserve Police Force and Kishtwar Police launched a joint search operation after developing specific input about presence of Talib Hussain in a hideout in Kishtwar.

During the raid, the militant affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen outfit tried to escape but was overpowered by the security personnel.

Soon after the arrest, the militant was shifted to a safe house for sustained interrogation to ascertain his links with top militant commanders and terror acts he was planning to execute in Kishtwar. However, outcome of his interrogation was awaited, police sources said.

Terming the arrest of Talib Hussain as a “major blow” to the Hizbul Mujahideen and its plan to revive terrorism in the district, the sources said he had joined militancy in 2016 and remained active by way of recruiting youths into the ranks of the proscribed group.

Click here to watch video

They said the police worked meticulously on the leads obtained about his whereabouts and pre-empted his move to effect the revival of militancy in the area by arresting him.

A case under First Information Report (FIR) 127/2022 and relevant sections of law has been registered at Kishtwar police station and further investigation is underway, the sources said.

Talib Hussain was reportedly in touch with some youth with a view to recruit them into militancy and step up terror activities in Kishtwar district. Timely action by police to arrest him from a hideout has foiled the Hizbul Mujahideen plot for executing terror activities in the district.

Only yesterday, police had arrested three militants in connection with March 9 sticky bomb blast at Slathia Chowk in Udhampur district in which one civilian was killed and 14 others were injured. Another sticky bomb was recovered from their possession.