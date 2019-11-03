Top floor of famous hotel in Gulmarg damaged in fire

SRINAGAR : Top floor of a famous hotel in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was partly damaged due to fire on Sunday, official sources said.

They said fire broke out in the top floor of hotel Hill Top in Gulmarg on Sunday morning. “Fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” they said.

However, they said before the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance, were doused off, the top floor of the hotel was partly damaged. “No one was injured in the incident,” they said, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of fire, they added.

