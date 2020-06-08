Top commanders among 22 terrorists eliminated in J&K in one week: DGP

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh here on Monday informed that in past one week, 22 terrorists, including several top commanders, have been eliminated in different operations in the Union Territory.

“In last two weeks, security forces have been working hard to eliminate the terrorists and in the last 24 hours alone, nine terrorists have been killed, which includes three commanders belonging to the Hizbul Mujaheedin, in different operations,” said the Police chief here at a press conference.

As many as 22 terrorists have been killed in last one week in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Altogether 88 terrorists have been killed in 35 to 36 operations and 40 people arrested for supporting these terrorists. Also, some 240 OGWs have also been arrested, some under PSA, so far this year,” Mr Singh said.

In Jammu region, he said, in two operations, three militants were killed at the LoC and one in Kalakote area of Rajouri.

Pakistan is trying to infiltrate militants on this side of the border through regular ceasefire violations, he said adding that IED expert ‘Fauji Bhai’, has also been eliminated in the recent operations.

“With alertness of the security forces, we also prevented Pulwama-like terror attack by recovering an IED planted in a car,” he said.

“There were reports that a Jaish outfit is trying to carry IED attacks and we were on high alert,” the police chief said.

Mr Singh ruled out any report of the Taliban having a presence in the Valley.

“For the first time, infiltration attempts are on despite snowfall and launching pads are also intact. Our forces did not allow any successful infiltration and neutralised the intruders with swift action,” he said.

Lashing out at Pakistani Army for supporting infiltration, the DGP said, “in Kashmir across the border at launching pads, more than 150 militants and in Jammu region around 100 to 125 militants, are waiting at the launching pads to infiltrate into this side of the border.”

Attempts were also made from across the border to drop ammunition through drones but as of now there are no reports of any successful drops, he informed.

On COVID-19, he said, many policemen who had tested positive, have successfully recovered and the department has all necessary arrangements in place for them.

(AGENCIES)