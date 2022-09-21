Top 5 Gaming Apps in India for Real Money

You can find countless Indian casinos online, but not all are worth your attention. Moreover, many do not offer great casino apps you can use on the go to play your favourite casino games.

With a high-quality casino app, you can take the games with you and receive the same detailed and high-quality experience when playing via a casino website.

That’s why we’ve reviewed every real money casino app we could find on the Indian online gaming market. We’ve tested every important detail like the games, bonuses, customer support, payment system, rupee coverage, and more.

This guide will represent a detailed review of every best casino app in India, each with something unique to offer Indian players. Keep reading to learn what these apps are and which one is the right choice for you.

Best Online Casino Apps in India

Online casinos are already incredibly popular on the Indian subcontinent. But with the increasing accessibility of smartphones and their prevalence in online gambling, online casino app solutions are also gaining popularity.

Many Indian players have already transferred to smartphones to access casino games, and casinos have noted this. That’s why the number of casino apps keeps increasing, and more importantly, the number of high-quality casino apps.

Below, we will briefly review every best live casino app we believe deserves a place on the top India casino apps list.

Each app has something unique and extraordinary to offer to a wide range of players, so check all the reviews to find the best app for your needs.

#1 Casino App for Real Money — Parimatch

Parimatch is a notable online gambling site in India that offers both sports betting and casino games. The site’s been on since 2019, and the Parimatch casino app has effectively everything you need to get a premium casino experience.

Pros Cons A wide range of casino games Unsatisfactory customer support Incredible live casino game selection Primary focus on sports betting Numerous jackpots with big prizes Highly rewarding welcome bonus Easy-to-use banking section Unique slot games

Besides an incredible selection of casino and live casino games, Parimatch offers rewarding bonuses for Indian players. Plus, you can use rupees in the live casino app and a host of other benefits from one of India’s safest and most popular gambling brands. Here are some of the main benefits Parimatch offers:

Incredibly diverse live casino offering — Lots of live casino games on offer, from the regular roulette, blackjack, and baccarat titles and variations, all the way to popular game shows and Indian games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.

— Lots of live casino games on offer, from the regular roulette, blackjack, and baccarat titles and variations, all the way to popular game shows and Indian games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. More than 500 slots and jackpot games to play — Parimatch has a wide selection of video slots and jackpot games, offering incredible prizes. It’s because they come from respectable and famous game providers like NetEnt, BetSoft, Microgaming, and Red Tiger.

— Parimatch has a wide selection of video slots and jackpot games, offering incredible prizes. It’s because they come from respectable and famous game providers like NetEnt, BetSoft, Microgaming, and Red Tiger. Popular and convenient payment methods in rupees — Parimatch supports rupee deposits and withdrawals, and you can use numerous popular payment options in India. This includes UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, NetBanking, and even cryptocurrencies.

Parimatch is the number one casino app on the Indian market because it offers enough of everything. Plus, everything is simple to use, reliable, convenient, and, most of all, rewarding.

#2 Real Cash Casino App — 10CRIC Casino

10CRIC is one of the best gambling sites on the Indian market, with a premium casino that favours Indians above all. However, the site also has an incredibly functional casino app for real money you can use on almost any smartphone today.

Pros Cons Regular and live casino games in one app Occasionally slow app Numerous casino slot games Withdrawal fees on more than a single monthly card cashout Large and diverse live casino section Many Indian-centric bonuses and promos Push notifications for promos

10CRIC has been on the Indian market since 2013 and has managed to build up its reputation as one of the best casinos on the market with the most India-centric experience one can get. Here are some of the main benefits you’re looking to get with the 10CRIC app:

Wide range of live casino games — 10CRIC has several dozen live dealer titles, including many popular Indian games like several versions of Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

— 10CRIC has several dozen live dealer titles, including many popular Indian games like several versions of Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. Large variety of slots from notable providers — You can play many popular slot games, including fantasy-themed games, jackpots, megaways, and so much more.

— You can play many popular slot games, including fantasy-themed games, jackpots, megaways, and so much more. Numerous payment methods in rupees — 10CRIC was primarily designed for Indian players, and this is quite evident in the banking system. Deposits and withdrawals are quick, convenient, and reliable. They are all done in rupees, and you can use notable payment options like UPI, Astropay, NetBanking, Paytm, and many others.

10CRIC is our second pick primarily because it makes gambling and payments simple and convenient for Indians. On top of that, the game variety is excellent, and the app is one of the best on the market.

#3 Online Casino App With Good Bonuses — Purewin

Purewin Casino is an excellent online casino that offers some of the most rewarding and generous bonuses and promotions you’ve ever seen. It has an excellent app that lets you experience all of them through your phone.

Pros Cons Diverse and highly rewarding bonuses Still new on the market Unique Indian experience Relatively slow withdrawals Numerous Indian games available Excellent customer support (especially WhatsApp) Numerous popular game providers included

Purewin offers a uniquely Indian experience through its app and allows playing many popular slots and quality live casino games, including releases from popular providers like Evolution, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Play’n GO, and others. Here’s what you’re bound to see in the Purewin real money casino:

Excellent bonuses and promotions — You get to claim a sizeable welcome offer once you join that even covers the live casino. On top of that, Purewin has other bonuses, both regular and special promos, on specific occasions.

— You get to claim a sizeable welcome offer once you join that even covers the live casino. On top of that, Purewin has other bonuses, both regular and special promos, on specific occasions. Many popular and high-quality slot and jackpot games — Purewin has over 1,200 slot games, all of which come from a wide range of quality providers. You can also play a bunch of rewarding jackpots, some with prizes in the millions.

— Purewin has over 1,200 slot games, all of which come from a wide range of quality providers. You can also play a bunch of rewarding jackpots, some with prizes in the millions. More than 100 live casino games — The live casino section at Purewin is filled to the brim with quality live casino games from Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, and others. You’ll get to play many Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and even game show variations.

Purewin deserves a spot on this list, not only for the quality of the bonuses and promotions it offers but for the quality and diversity of casino games. Players will also appreciate the simplicity and ease of use of the app.

#4 Best by Banking Methods Casino App — Betway

Betway is one of the most famous sports betting sites on the planet, but it also has an excellent casino section. It’s all viewed through the well-designed Betway casino app you’re bound to love. You’ll quickly learn its only flaw is that it doesn’t focus enough on Indian players.

Pros Cons Notable licences (MGA and UKGC) High wagering requirements Numerous casino and live casino games on offer Poor bonus selection Most popular game providers Lack of focus on India Many payment options used by Indians Incredibly simple registration procedure

Betway has a long history worldwide and in India. It’s a respected gambling platform, so it’s only natural that we’ve picked the Betway live casino app as one of the best on the market. Here are some reasons why you should use it:

Notable payment methods used in India — Even though it’s not overly India-centric, Betway has a wide range of payment options Indians use all the time. This includes the likes of Netbanking, UPI, credit/debit cards, Paytm, Neteller, Skrill, AstroPay, Flexepin, and others.

— Even though it’s not overly India-centric, Betway has a wide range of payment options Indians use all the time. This includes the likes of Netbanking, UPI, credit/debit cards, Paytm, Neteller, Skrill, AstroPay, Flexepin, and others. Quick and convenient withdrawals — Once you’ve fulfilled the necessary KYC requirements you get in all casino apps, you can benefit from fast and easy withdrawals on any method you choose.

— Once you’ve fulfilled the necessary KYC requirements you get in all casino apps, you can benefit from fast and easy withdrawals on any method you choose. Extremely high-quality live casino section — This is one of the best features of the Betway app. You can play more than 60 live games, all hosted in high-quality studios and viewed over reliable connections. The list includes Andar Bahar, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker variations, and a few game shows.

— This is one of the best features of the Betway app. You can play more than 60 live games, all hosted in high-quality studios and viewed over reliable connections. The list includes Andar Bahar, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker variations, and a few game shows. Many great slot games, all verified by eCOGRA — The games come from various notable providers, so you can be sure that the games you’ll be playing are high-quality and trustworthy.

The Betway app is undoubtedly an ideal choice for many Indian casino fans. The app is high-quality, reliable, and filled with everything the site offers. You’ll even get fast and convenient withdrawals, which is not always the case.

#5 Best Live Casino App — Megapari Casino

Megapari is a relatively new but still a grand online casino in the burgeoning Indian market. The Megapari app offers an extensive collection of games, both slots and live casino games. You’ll also benefit from the chance to use crypto and incredibly fast, zero-fee withdrawals.

Pros Cons Modern design and ease of use Sports betting as the main focus Numerous game providers 24/7 live chat not available Great casino game offer Crypto-friendly Excellent and very diverse live casino section

Megapari operates on a Curacao licence and offers casino games of all types, including slots, jackpots, blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat, bingo games, keno, and more. Here’s what makes it one of the best apps on the market:

Incredibly detailed and diverse live casino offering — The Megapari live casino section is vast and covers many versions and variations of baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and poker games. It also has keno games, Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, Dragon Tiger, Teen Patti, and more. There’s an entire Hindi Style category you’ll want to visit.

— The Megapari live casino section is vast and covers many versions and variations of baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and poker games. It also has keno games, Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, Dragon Tiger, Teen Patti, and more. There’s an entire Hindi Style category you’ll want to visit. Countless slots and jackpot games from notable providers — You can play classic and video slots with varied special features. They come from many notable providers, including Playson, Red Tiger, 1×2 Gaming, BTG, Betsoft, Hacksaw Gaming, Quickspin, and others.

— You can play classic and video slots with varied special features. They come from many notable providers, including Playson, Red Tiger, 1×2 Gaming, BTG, Betsoft, Hacksaw Gaming, Quickspin, and others. Many payment methods in rupees — Megapari features a robust payment system that includes more than 20 options like Jeton, Skrill, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Neteller, ecoPayz, and several cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, Doge, Tron, and Ethereum.

If you’re looking for a great casino app that offers one of the biggest live game collections on the market, then you should choose Megapari. With the number and diversity of live dealer titles, many of which are popular in India, you’re bound to have a great time.

How Does Casino App Download Work?

Downloading and getting any casino app to work is incredibly simple. You only have to download it from the casino site and install it on your device like any other app.

Here’s how to do it on your Android phone:

Visit the casino’s official website on your phone. Find the casino app page and click Download or the Android logo. Once the file is on your phone, open it. In the pop-up window, click on Settings. Allow downloads from the site or change the security settings to allow downloads from unknown sources. Get back to the downloaded file and press Install. The phone will do the rest, and once the app is installed, you can start using it.

And here’s the online casino app download step-by-step process you need to follow on an iOS device:

Visit the casino website through your phone’s browser. Find the casino app page and click the iOS logo or the Download button. Click on Install when the file downloads. Follow and complete the installation process. Go to Settings, then General, and then Device Management. Check the Trust box for the casino app. The app should now be functional, and you can start using it.

Choosing the Best Casino App in 5 Easy Steps

The casino experts at TheTopCasino work hard to find the best casino and sports betting sites for our readers. We use in-depth review processes and dedicate hundreds of hours of research to find the best of the best.

To help you find the right app for your specific needs, let’s review the five main criteria that help us in the search. They are bound to help you as well.

1. Casino App Licence

A casino licence is one of the most important things to check when picking a casino or a casino app to join. A gaming licence is a proof that an independent regulatory body has reviewed the casino and that it adheres to its standards.

As long as the licence is reputable and means something in the iGaming world, you can be sure that the app is safe to use and trustworthy, while the games are completely fair and entirely random, as they should be.

The three most reputable licences you should look for come from:

Curacao eGaming

Malta Gaming Authority

UK Gambling Commission

Naturally, several more are also quite decent, but these three always point toward a top-notch online casino.

2. Banking Methods Offered

Every casino should have a bunch of payment methods on offer for both deposits and withdrawals, so players can pick and choose. However, you need to ensure that among them are options you typically use.

What’s more, the casino should have most of the more popular options used in India, as that way, you’ll certainly have a method to use at all times. These should include most or all of the following:

UPI and NetBanking

Paytm

Google Pay

Phone Pe

Astro pay

Mastercard and Visa

Also, we always recommend apps with instant or fast withdrawals and zero withdrawal fees in most cases, and you should do the same. You don’t want the hassle of waiting or paying fees every time you cash out.

3. Currencies Covered

As you’re from India, getting the chance to use rupees in the online casino and casino app should always be there.

For us, it’s a must when we review casino apps. So many online casinos exist on the Indian market, so there’s no reason to consider the ones that don’t cover rupees.

Naturally, some will cover other currencies, including cryptocurrencies, but rupees are always a must as that’s the only way to avoid exchange fees that add up over time.

4. Customer Support

Customer support is an essential aspect of every casino app, as you’re bound to need their help at some point, be it something small or something bigger.

You’ll want the customer service agents to be available and helpful for every issue, from simple bugs to withdrawal problems.

The best casinos offer 24/7 support via live chat, email, and sometimes phone numbers. If the casino has this, then its customer support is certainly one of the better.

5. Bonuses in Rupees

Even if the casino covers rupees, it might not do the same for the bonuses it offers. You want them to be displayed in rupees and claimed with rupees. As long as you know that the bonus will come to you in rupees, you can be certain that it’s a good one. Naturally, a bonus should also have fair wagering requirements.

So, ensure that the casino’s bonuses come in rupees and check that the casino offers enough. You want the chance to claim a welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, free spin offers, and more. The greater the diversity, the better for you.

Bottom Line

So, there you have everything you need to know about choosing the best casino apps in India with a top 5 list of casino apps currently at the top of the market.

We did the research for you and located the online casino apps worth using, so you only need to check our reviews and pick the one you like the most.

Two things are certain, each of these apps is an incredible place to play various casino games, and you are bound to find one that will suit you well. Choose a casino app, install it, create an account, deposit some rupees, and start having fun.